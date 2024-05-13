Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Rises By 138.6%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the April 15th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 934,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPC opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.48. iSpecimen has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 124.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.25%.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

