Short Interest in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Declines By 15.9%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDMGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 840,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on PDM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

