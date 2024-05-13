Short Interest in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Declines By 15.9%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 840,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

