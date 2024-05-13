Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Declines By 15.2%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Sidus Space in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Sidus Space Price Performance

About Sidus Space

NASDAQ SIDU opened at $3.35 on Monday. Sidus Space has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

