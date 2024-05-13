Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Drops By 15.7%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 676,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of SJW opened at $57.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 760.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 130.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

