Short Interest in The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Grows By 180.0%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAAL opened at $1.94 on Monday. Marketing Alliance has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.86%.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

