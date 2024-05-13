Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declines By 22.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,078,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

