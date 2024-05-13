Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Drops By 60.8%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the April 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Verb Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

VERB stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

