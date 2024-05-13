Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Grows By 53.9%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

