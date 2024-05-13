Short Interest in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Expands By 115.4%

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Vision Sensing Acquisition stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Get Vision Sensing Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Sensing Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Sensing Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.