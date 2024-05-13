Short Interest in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Declines By 20.7%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vivakor Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VIVK opened at $1.14 on Monday. Vivakor has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%.

In other Vivakor news, CEO James H. Ballengee acquired 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $189,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,590.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vivakor news, CEO James H. Ballengee purchased 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $189,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,590.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James H. Ballengee acquired 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,938.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 215,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,185. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

