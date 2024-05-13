Short Interest in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Declines By 20.7%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vivakor Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ VIVK opened at $1.14 on Monday. Vivakor has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.
Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%.
Insider Transactions at Vivakor
About Vivakor
Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vivakor
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.