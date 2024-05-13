Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.33.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.13. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$15.27.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

