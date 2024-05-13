Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $951.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $898.78 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.46 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $878.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.