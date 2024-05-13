Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $287,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,174,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,652,270 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $187.48 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.34 and its 200-day moving average is $162.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

