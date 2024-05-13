Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) PT Lowered to $59.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLNO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

SLNO opened at $44.99 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of -1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $35,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 776,373 shares of company stock worth $36,940,260. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

