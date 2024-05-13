Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $478.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

