Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the airline’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

NYSE LUV opened at $27.36 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

