Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

SWX stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

