Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9,907.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,295,000 after buying an additional 656,473 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 140.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 147,294 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

