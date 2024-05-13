SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after buying an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,254,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,926,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,672,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

