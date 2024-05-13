SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $61.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

