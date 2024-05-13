Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.70 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

