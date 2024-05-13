Spire Wealth Management Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 709.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $85.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

