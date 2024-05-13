Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLOU. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $461.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

