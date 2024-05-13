Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $328.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.87. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.