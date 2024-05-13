Spire Wealth Management Makes New $154,000 Investment in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 54.2% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,860. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NSSC stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

