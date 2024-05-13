Spire Wealth Management Takes $146,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

