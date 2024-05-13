Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

