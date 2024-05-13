Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,837 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,884,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,551,000 after purchasing an additional 360,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1,166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 146,815 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,444 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

