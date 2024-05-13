Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$61.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$57.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.92. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$38.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.6029823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

