Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lifted to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.25 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

SCM stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $345.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.