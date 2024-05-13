STERIS’s (STE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $265.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.99 and its 200-day moving average is $216.17. STERIS has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 5,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in STERIS by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

