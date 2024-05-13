Stifel Nicolaus Increases AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $98.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APP. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.72.

AppLovin stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,067 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

