Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $62.03 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $187.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,174,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,652,270 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

