StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

