StockNews.com Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

