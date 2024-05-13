StockNews.com Upgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

CSTE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.23.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesarstone Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 19.8% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 329,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,956 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 21,632.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

