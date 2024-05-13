StockNews.com Upgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Caesarstone Stock Performance
CSTE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.23.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
