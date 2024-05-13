Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Sturgis Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %
Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.46. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $20.99.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
