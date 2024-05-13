Swiss National Bank Buys 43,300 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Marathon Digital worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Marathon Digital by 8.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 5.38. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

