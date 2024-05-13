Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

HALO stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $45.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

