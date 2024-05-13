Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
HALO stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $45.00.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
