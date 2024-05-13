Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,868 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,527,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Piper Sandler cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

