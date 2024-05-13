Swiss National Bank Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,160,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 384.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

