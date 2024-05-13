Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

