Swiss National Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $157.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

