Swiss National Bank Sells 13,300 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

