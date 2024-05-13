Swiss National Bank Sells 30,300 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Valvoline worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV opened at $42.00 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

