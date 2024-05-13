Swiss National Bank Sells 67,300 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.05% of Blue Owl Capital worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $59,997,000. Advent International L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth $10,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

OWL stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 154.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

