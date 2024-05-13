Swiss National Bank Sells 7,100 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in BCE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 35,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

