Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLVM

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.