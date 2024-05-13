TD Cowen Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $88.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

UBER opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

