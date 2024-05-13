TD Securities Cuts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.81.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.05.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

